Village Theatre Presents DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER Live On Stage

Village Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Dial M for Murder, an adaptation of the Frederick Knott play brimming with more unexpected turns and diabolical plot twists than Hitchcock's timeless film version.

Performances will be held in Issaquah from January 21 to February 23, 2025, and in Everett from March 1-23, 2025.

In Dial M for Murder, the audience knows the villain – but will he get away with it, or will justice be served? Tony married his wife for her money, and now he plans to murder her for it. But when his perfect plans go awry, he has to improvise — and now his wife's former lover Maxine and a wily inspector from Scotland Yard must race against the clock to unravel his schemes. Audiences will be guessing until the very end of this fast-paced, stylish thriller.

“What a treat to work on this delicious thriller,” says Village Theatre Artistic Director — and director of Dial M for Murder — Adam Immerwahr. “I cannot wait for our audiences to experience one of the finest plays of the genre, in this scintillating and harrowing new adaptation.”

Featuring a cadre of beloved Seattle actors, Village Theatre's production of Dial M for Murder is sure to thrill. The cast includes Angela DiMarco (Maxine Hadley), Betsey Mugavero (Margot Wendice), Calder Jameson Shilling (Lesgate, u/s Tony), Richard Nguyen Sloniker (Tony Wendice), and R. Hamilton Wright (Inspector Hubbard). Understudies include Melanie Godsey (u/s Maxine, u/s Margot), and Jonathan Swindle (u/s Lesgate, u/w Inspector Hubbard).

“This cast brings together some of the finest actors in the Seattle region,” says Immerwahr. “It is a joy to watch them create this world for our patrons.”

Crafting the stylish 1950s vibe are Set Designer Paige Hathaway, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Connie Yun, Sound Designer Meghan Roche, and Stage Manager Ruth Eitemiller.

The creative team also includes Associate Director Katy Tabb, Fight Director Ian Bond, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, and Intimacy Coordinator Jasmine Lomax.

Single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre's box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org/Murder.

