Video: Watch a Preview of 5th Avenue Theatre's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The production runs through March 16, 2025.

By: Feb. 20, 2025
Watch a preview of the 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT Contemporary Theatre's co-production of The Last Five Years, starring Cassi Q Kohl and Jeffery Wallace, which runs through March 16, 2025. Go on an unforgettable journey with The 5th and ACT Contemporary Theatre in this narrative-bending musical rarity.

An interwoven love story, this modern musical takes a devastatingly honest look at one couple's journey falling in and out of love. Through clever storytelling and sharp lyrics, Jason Robert Brown's cult favorite gives us a raw and intimate window into two souls and two perspectives of one relationship.

Jamie, a moth drawn to Cathy's flame, finds instant success as an author. Cathy, head over heels for Jamie, burns out as a discouraged actor. Joy and heartbreak go hand in hand as one races towards the future and the other reaches back to the past.





