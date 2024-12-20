Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: 'A Spoonful of Sugar' From MARY POPPINS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The production is playing now through December 29, 2024.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
Video: 'A Spoonful of Sugar' From MARY POPPINS at The 5th Avenue Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Watch the cast of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins perform "A Spoonful of Sugar" at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Video: 'Step In Time' From MARY POPPINS at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
The Seattle Men’s Chorus Will Live Stream HO HO HO Holiday Show

The production is playing now through December 29, 2024.

With a spoonful of sugar, Mary Poppins flies across the stage in a brand-new production just for The 5th Avenue Theatre audiences. Precocious children Michael and Jane Banks have exhausted every nanny—that is, until Mary Poppins drops in on a strange breeze.

Revel in the spectacle of this chimney-sweeping epic that sees them traverse the roofs of London to encounter colorful characters in a fantastically magical world. Based on the beloved film, this ageless tale is a celebration of imagination that reveals the childlike wonder all around us. Children under 4, including babes in arms, will not be admitted.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos