UNCLE BASEMENT'S ATTIC OF HORRORS Comes To Theatre Off Jackson This Halloween

From the creators of Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas, the Ms. Pak-Man Cabaret Series, and Scott Shoemaker’s: Probed comes a brand-new Halloween spectacular, Uncle Basement’s Attic of Horrors! The comedy, drag, and burlesque variety show will run October 23–25, 2025 at 8:00 PM at Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave S., Seattle, WA). Doors open at 7:00 PM.

Hosted by the mysterious Uncle Basement, the production promises haunted hilarity, demonic dancing, spectral singing, killer comedy, vicious video, candy, and stripping—all in one deliriously ghoulish evening.

The show stars Scott Shoemaker, Major Scales, Freddy King of Pants, Princess Charming, Faggedy Randy, and P. NoNoire. Written, directed, and produced by Freddy Molitch and Scott Shoemaker, Uncle Basement’s Attic of Horrors is a co-production of Shoes and Pants Productions and Theatre Off Jackson.

Tickets are $28 for general admission, $38 for premium seating, and $55 for VIP, and are available now at shoesandpants.com.

Seattle critics have raved about Shoes and Pants Productions, with The Stranger declaring: “Seattle can’t get enough of everything Scott Shoemaker and Freddy Molitch create.”

