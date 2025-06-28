Tickets Now on Sale for THE WEALTH WALK at The Feast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are on sale for The Wealth Walk, a hyperlocal theatrical walking tour of Mount Baker and the Rainier Valley, presented by The Feast. The piece runs August 8-31, 2025.

The Wealth Walk is a 2-mile theatrical walking tour. Part game, part performance, part history, and part meditation, the piece tours through Mount Baker and the Rainier Valley and creates an embodied experience of wealth inequality. “With each step the audience takes, they ‘accumulate’ money,” says Artistic Director and creator Ryan Purcell. “As they walk through the neighborhood, they experience, viscerally, the mass inequality between the average citizen and the super-wealthy.” The Wealth Walk invites audiences to slow down and pay attention to the realities of economics, history, and ecology, and to interrogate their own relationships with wealth and property.

Originally produced in 2020 during The Feast’s (then The Williams Project’s) Campfire Festival, The Wealth Walk is both a work of experimental performance and a neighborhood stroll. Performed by one actor for an audience of 25, the piece is an intimate meditation on resources, land, home, ownership, and nature. Performers of the work will include Ryan Purcell, Jéhan Òsanyìn, Nick Edwards, and Claudine Mboglikepani Nako.

Alongside a live, mobile performance, The Wealth Walk will also eventually be available as a self-guided experience using game designer and theatre director Adrienne Mackey’s Trail Off app. “While some people enjoy seeing a performance like this in community,” says Purcell, “we are also making it available on-demand for people who prefer a solitary experience or can’t make it to performances during the normal run.” The company also plans to produce a version that will take place in a theatre. “In November, we’re going to be producing a version of The Wealth Walk that can be experienced in a theatre, without walking,” says Communications Director Jesse Roth. “Not everyone can walk two miles, so we want to offer this project in several different formats so we can share it with more people.”

The Wealth Walk comes on the heels of The Feast’s Artists Doing: Nothing. “Our programming this year is centered around slowing down and paying attention to our surroundings, to our community, to those around us,” says Director of Operations and Development Annie Liu. “The Wealth Walk invites audiences to see their neighborhood in a new way.”

Comments

Don't Miss a Seattle News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...