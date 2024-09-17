Tickets Now On Sale For ENCHANT CHRISTMAS All-New Holiday Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Journey into the heart of a magical holiday tale at Enchant Christmas, home of the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze experience.

Set against the backdrop of a captivating original story, your adventure leads you through 80,000 square feet of breathtaking light sculptures as you search for the missing pieces of the tale in order to save Christmas! Glide along the ice skating trail, savor seasonal food and drink, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, and take in a bird's-eye view of the dazzling lights from the Ferris Wheel. At Enchant Christmas, magical holiday memories are made. Join us this year for an experience brimming with joy, wonder, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Holiday revelers can look forward to an array of joyful activities and cherished experiences, ensuring a season full of happiness and wonder, including:

The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze: Wander through a mesmerizing labyrinth of twinkling lights and discover the magic within every corner. This experience is story-based – as a guest of Enchant, it's your mission to save Christmas by finding the missing sculptures throughout the maze.

Ice Skating Trail: Glide through a stunning ice skating trail adorned with sparkling lights. Whether you're a seasoned skater or a beginner, this winter wonderland experience is sure to delight.

Santa's Landing: Meet Santa Claus and share your holiday wishes and then enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus. Capture the moment with a cherished photo that will become a treasured holiday keepsake.

Live Entertainment and Musical Performance: Enjoy live performances from local artists as well as select nights of Christmas Karaoke, ugly Christmas sweater contests, and more.

Enchant Village: Shop for unique gifts and festive treats from a curated selection of local artisans and vendors. From handmade crafts to delicious holiday goodies, there's something for everyone.

Seasonal Food and Beverage: Savor seasonal favorites and indulge in flavors you've eagerly awaited all year.

November 22-December 29, 2024

Thursday - 5:30-10:30pm

Fridays - 5:30-11:30pm

Saturdays- 4:30-11:30pm

Sundays- 4:30-9:30pm

Theme Night Calendar

11/24 Family Photo Night Out

11/29 College Night

11/30- Country Christmas

12/1- Paws n' Claus Presented by Dogtopia

12/4- Military Appreciation Night

12/7- Ugly Christmas Sweater Night Presented by Tipsy Elves

12/8- Paws n' Claus Presented by Dogtopia

12/10- First Responders Appreciation Night

12/12- Sing For the Fences Night

12/13- Date Night

12/17- Fiesta Navideña

T-Mobile Park

1250 1st Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

Starting at $27 - on sale September 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT at EnchantChristmas.com >>

Ticket Packages

[Family 4-Pack: this package includes two adult and two junior general admission tickets at a special package rate.]

[Military Ticket: all active duty military and veterans will receive a discount on the general admission ticket price for any night of Enchant.]

[Groups of 10+: transport your holiday celebration to [Event Name] with a custom group ticket package! Groups of 10+ enjoy special perks.]

[Friends 4- Pack: this package includes four general admission tickets at a special package rate.]

GROUP TICKETS & PRIVATE EVENTS AT ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Transport your holiday celebration to the magically delightful Enchant Christmas with a custom group ticket package. From small group events in our Private Party Suites (10-25 tickets) to corporate holiday parties of small, medium, or large scale, there is an option for you at Enchant Christmas. For all group opportunities, discounts, and benefits here>>

GET INVOLVED WITH ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Magical memories await during the 2024 Enchant Christmas season. Whether you're an artisan or culinary vendor interested in our vibrant Christmas Village, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a brand ambassador, an affiliate marketer, a prospective marketing partner, or a member of the press, we are eager to hear from you. Please visit us here for more: https://enchantchristmas.com/get-involved/

ABOUT ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Enchant is the creator of the award-winning World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, the story-propelled, interactive holiday light maze experience and cornerstone to all Enchant Christmas events. Encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming including a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom designed light sculptures, Enchant Christmas is often produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. The event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. EnchantChristmas.com

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP