Tickets Now On Sale For ENCHANT CHRISTMAS All-New Holiday Experience

This new holiday experience features light displays, ice skating, and festive activities for all ages.
Journey into the heart of a magical holiday tale at Enchant Christmas, home of the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze experience.
Set against the backdrop of a captivating original story, your adventure leads you through 80,000 square feet of breathtaking light sculptures as you search for the missing pieces of the tale in order to save Christmas! Glide along the ice skating trail, savor seasonal food and drink, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, and take in a bird's-eye view of the dazzling lights from the Ferris Wheel. At Enchant Christmas, magical holiday memories are made. Join us this year for an experience brimming with joy, wonder, and the true spirit of Christmas.
Holiday revelers can look forward to an array of joyful activities and cherished experiences, ensuring a season full of happiness and wonder, including:
November 22-December 29, 2024
Thursday - 5:30-10:30pm
Fridays - 5:30-11:30pm
Saturdays- 4:30-11:30pm
Sundays- 4:30-9:30pm
T-Mobile Park
1250 1st Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134
Starting at $27 - on sale September 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT at EnchantChristmas.com >>
Ticket Packages
Transport your holiday celebration to the magically delightful Enchant Christmas with a custom group ticket package. From small group events in our Private Party Suites (10-25 tickets) to corporate holiday parties of small, medium, or large scale, there is an option for you at Enchant Christmas. For all group opportunities, discounts, and benefits here>>
Magical memories await during the 2024 Enchant Christmas season. Whether you're an artisan or culinary vendor interested in our vibrant Christmas Village, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a brand ambassador, an affiliate marketer, a prospective marketing partner, or a member of the press, we are eager to hear from you. Please visit us here for more: https://enchantchristmas.com/get-involved/
Enchant is the creator of the award-winning World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, the story-propelled, interactive holiday light maze experience and cornerstone to all Enchant Christmas events. Encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming including a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom designed light sculptures, Enchant Christmas is often produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. The event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. EnchantChristmas.com
