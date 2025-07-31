Thing Festival 2025 Kicks Off This Weekend With Three Saturdays Of Music, Community & Family Fun

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THING Festival 2025, the eclectic, all-ages music and arts festival presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG), will kick off this weekend on Saturday, August 2 at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington.

Now reimagined as a trio of single-day experiences, the festival will take place over three Saturdays in August (August 2, 9, and 23) each with a unique musical lineup and expanded community programming.

Festival passes are $129.50 per day (fees included), with four-packs available for $395.08. Children 12 and under attend free, and each ticket includes access to the Remlinger Farms Fun Park. Passes are available at thingnw.org, stgpresents.org, ticketmaster.com, and in-person at both the Paramount Theatre box office in Seattle and the info desk at Remlinger Farms.

New to THING this year is the THING After Dark DJ series, featuring a rotating lineup of DJs who will spin between headliner sets and close out each evening at the Remlinger Brewery. On August 2, nitegoods will take the booth, followed by Marco Collins on August 9, and Supreme La Rock on August 23.

Previously announced programming for August 16 was canceled due to community safety concerns that affected ticket sales. However, Yahritza y Su Esencia, who were originally scheduled to appear on the 16th, have been added to the August 9 lineup. Soccer Mommy, who had been part of the original August 9 bill, has withdrawn due to a scheduling conflict.

In addition to major headliners, the festival will highlight local performances from STG’s Education and Community Engagement programs, including alumni from More Music @ The Moore and a local hip-hop showcase featuring PNW Mic Check performers on August 23.

Festival parking is free, and shuttle service from Seattle to Remlinger Farms is available for purchase. Attendees can also opt in to the THING Club Experience for $75/day, which includes daily hosted happy hour, exclusive mainstage viewing areas, lawn games, a private bar and restrooms, merch discounts, and more.

THING was created by Sasquatch! Festival founder and STG Chief Programming Officer Adam Zacks. As in previous years, the festival remains dedicated to music discovery, community celebration, and crafting a welcoming experience for all ages.

THING 2025 LINEUP

Saturday, August 2: Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Deep Sea Diver, Jessica Pratt, Hamilton Leithauser, Haley Heynderickx, Clover

Saturday, August 9: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Japanese House, Medium Build, Yahritza y Su Esencia, Truman Sinclair, Chinese American Bear, Rose Peak

Saturday, August 23: The Roots, Cory Wong, Glass Beams, Tune-Yards, Tunde Adebimpe, Parlor Greens, PNW Mic Check

For more information, visit thingnw.org.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP