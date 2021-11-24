Theater Anonymous Presents ITS A WONDERFUL LIVESTREAM

The 14/48 Projects updates its annual holiday tradition to a hybrid experience with Theater Anonymous presents It's a Wonderful Livestream on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:00 pm PST.

The company has taken its special stage adaptation of the timeless classic It's a Wonderful Life and have adapted it into a unique hybrid presentation starring local Seattle talent. In 2021, they're doubling down on our commitment to safety while reaching loved ones across the globe. It's a Wonderful Livestream returns to the stage and screen with an in-person actor performance with ASL interpretation at The Cornish Playhouse; filmed and released online to a strictly virtual audience on Saturday, December 11th! This heartwarming play is the best way to kick off your holiday season as you watch with people from across the globe.



The premise of Theater Anonymous is simple. Nobody knows the cast, not even the cast. Approximately 30 actors have been selected through an invitation process and each will rehearse virtually one-on-one with directors never meeting their fellow actors. Actors must take an oath of secrecy and are allowed to tell only one other person on earth that they are participating. Who will be the next George Bailey? Who will play Mary? Potter? Clarence? Nobody knows, and that's the fun of it.

"It's a Wonderful Life" (based on the Frank Capra film and the short story by Philip Van Doren Stern) was adapted for the stage by Shawn Belyea and Jodi-Paul Wooster. Directed by Julia Griffin and Charlotte Peters, with assistance by Shawn Belyea, José Amador, and Darien Torbert.

Theater Anonymous presents It's a Wonderful Livestream will be available for online viewing starting Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:00pm PST. Tickets are available now at http://click4tix.com/anonymous.