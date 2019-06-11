The Vibrant History Of Seattle's International District Comes Alive In Sara Porkalob's 7TH AND JACKSON

Café Nordo is proud to present the world premiere of 7th and Jacksoncreated by award-winning theatrical creator Sara Porkalob (The Dragon Cycle). Set in the early 1960s, it's an intimate experience that transports audiences to Seattle's vibrant and multicultural International District and, true to Café Nordo's signature format, blends authentic jazz, ethinc cuisine and unforgettable history for a full-sensory experience like no other. 7th and Jackson runs July 19 - August 11, 2019 at Café Nordo's Culinarium and tickets are on sale now.

"I wanted to write a play about Seattle's International District in the 1940's because most of the stories I heard, read, and seen about that time period focused specifically on the Japanese community in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor," said creator Sara Porkalob. "And, I wanted to dive deeper into what life was like for the other ethnic enclaves of the period."

7th and Jackson follows three best friends with big dreams of owning their own jazz club. As the 1961 grand opening of the club 7th and Jackson progresses, the childhood history of Lee, Min and Ada is revealed. Despite the bombing of Pearl Harbor, WWII and rising tensions in their neighborhood, these young women remain determined in their pursuit of the American Dream.

"The beating heart of my play is the friendship between three young women: one of them Black woman, one of them Filipina, and the other Korean. These diverse friendships existed during this time period and I want to shine a light on their rich existence." Porkalob continues. "This era was a tumultuous time in American history and it's important that I contribute to our historical narrative from the perspective of women and people of color. So much and so little has cahnged in our American Landscape since then."

THE FOOD: Heavily influenced by true stories of Seattle's 7th Avenue and the International District food scene of the early 60s, this 4-course menu, which is included in the ticket price, explores cultural diaspora from street food to family meals. Inspired and informed by the cuisines native to and emergent from Seattle's historic communities of color, including International District/Chinatown and the Central District, the menu pays homage to this cuisine history in Nordo's signature style of interactive plating."

THE MUSIC: With Musical Direction by Andrew Pang, 7th and Jackson treats our guests to live renditions of soulful era classics including memorable songs from The Andrews Sisters, Duke Ellington, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Online Box Office: bit.ly/7thJacksonNordo





