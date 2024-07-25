The University of Washington School of Drama Announces 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The School of Drama at the University of Washington has announced its 2024-25 public season.

The season includes five productions:

The Caucasian Chalk Circle by Bertolt Brecht, The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare, Thrive, Or What You Will by L M Feldman and two productions as part of the Producing Artists Laboratory Series. All stages are laboratories where students can apply the skills they are learning in the classrooms.

To support the breadth of their learning, the season will showcase works in progress, works of varying style and genre, and classical works, intended to prepare students for the current landscape of professional theatre.

The 2024-25 public season features five thought-provoking productions, each offering a unique theatrical experience:

THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE

By Bertolt Brecht. Translated by Alistair Beaton

Directed by Nick O'Leary

Venue: Meany Hall—Studio Theatre

Performances: November 7 - 17, 2024

Previews: November 2 & 5, 7:30 pm

A group of modern-day actors come together with real questions about justice, what is fair, and how to do right when it seems impossible. They present Brecht's version of an ancient Chinese story with an original pop rock score to breathe new life into these questions in their quest to finding answers. This will be the culminating production for MFA directing candidate, Nick O' Leary.

THE WINTER'S TALE

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Kate Drummond

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Performances: February 13 - 23, 2025

Previews: February 8 & 11, 7:30 pm

An ensemble of performers tells a folk tale of redemption, forgiveness, and reunion. A new adaptation of Shakespeare's classic tale with original music and a highly physical movement language. This will be the culminating production of MFA directing candidate, Kate Drummond.

THRIVE, OR WHAT YOU WILL

Written by L M Feldman

Directed by Adrienne Mackey

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Performances: May 22 - June 1, 2025

Previews: May 17 & 20, 7:30 pm

An epic tale about Jeanne Baret, a little-known 18th-century figure who sets out on an 11-year voyage as a botanist's assistant (presenting male) and becomes the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. Thoughtful, funny, and inventive, it explores questions of gender, authority, accountability, and the uncredited contributions of women throughout history.

Producing Artists LABORATORY SERIES

Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre

Winter Lab Performances: March 2025

Spring Lab Performances: April 2025

The Producing Artist Laboratory is a unique part of the School of Drama's production structure where audience members may see more vigorous artistic risk-taking. This year they are presenting two lab productions. The Winter Lab will feature a graduating MFA director's final project while the Spring Lab will feature first-year MFA directors and designers working alongside second-year MFA actors for the first time. Title will be announced in January 2025.

Subscriptions and single tickets will be available for purchase starting September 10, 2024.

Visit https://drama.washington.edu/ for updates on ticket sales and to learn more about the School of Drama and its season.

