The UW School Of Drama To Present THE WOLVES By Sarah DeLappe This Month

The UW School of Drama will present Pulitzer-Prize nominated (2017) playwright Sarah DeLappe's THE WOLVES, directed by Sunam Ellis, UW School of Drama PATP alumna. Ellis and her team of student artists present this coming-of-age drama, exploring friendship, community, power, politics, individuality, and loss, at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse from Wednesday, May 25, 2023 - Sunday, June 4th, 2023.

"I wanted to see a portrait of teenage girls as human beings - as complicated, nuanced, very idiosyncratic people who weren't just girlfriends or sex objects or manic pixie dream girls but who were athletes and daughters and students and scholars and people who were trying actively to figure out who they were in this changing world around them." -Sarah DeLappe

Nine teenage girls make up the Wolves, a high school soccer team. During their stretching and warm-ups, the girls converse about everything from their bodies to social gossip to their desire to play soccer in college to genocide. Their conversations test boundaries for the teammates, but as the play progresses, their relationships grow, and their bonds deepen.

"We find the characters in the middle of adolescence," Ellis said. "It's a time in life when our bodies are doing things they haven't done before, hormones are influencing our behaviors, we are exploring identity and all that entails, and more." "It's messy -It's loud -It's emotional -It's unclear." "And we get to explore all of that in this play."

With the 50th anniversary last June of Title IX, which provides equal opportunities for women in sports, Ellis hopes that giving women athlete's a spotlight will be inspiring. "I have a daughter smack-dab in the middle of adolescence, and so much of what I see in the play feels very present for where my daughter is in her life," Ellis said. "And as with my daughter and her peers, I'm fascinated by how the characters in our story negotiate friendships, status, and identity as they work through the struggles of finding community, learning their boundaries, pursuing their dreams, facing big disappointments and betrayal, and the intricacies of language around all those things." "We are going to see how a group of very different humans can come together to be a powerful force,". "There is so much they don't agree on, but they ultimately take care of each other."

The participation of women and girls in sports was not always universal in the United States. Title IX became federal law under the Education Amendments Act of 1972 prohibiting discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender expression, pregnant or parenting status, and LGBTQ identity.

Ellis goes on to say, "There are moments of joy and laughter in the play, and I appreciate how there are moments that are "joy" for some, but not for others." "Sarah DeLappe wrote a smart script that beautifully captures the complexities of human interaction at a time when these characters are exploring the power of their voice."

Performance Details:

Venue:

Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Tickets: $10 - $20

Click Here

Click the linkClick Here to Buy Tickets! Or Contact the ArtsUW Ticket Office:

Email: ticket@uw.edu

Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800)859-5342

Phone hours are 12-4 p.m., M-F

$10 - $20

Content Warning: The play contains mature subject matter and themes.

Accessibility:

For accessibility considerations, please contact the ArtsUW ticket office at ticket@uw.edu,

Monday - Friday 12 pm-4 pm.

DATES & PERFORMANCES

May 25, 2023, 7:30 pm

May 26, 2023, 7:30 pm

May 27, 2023, 7:30 pm

May 28, 2023, 2:00 pm

June 2, 2023, 7:30 pm

June 3, 2023, 7:30 pm

June 3, 2023, 2:00 pm

June 4, 2023, 7:30 pm