The Grand Kyiv Ballet to Present SWAN LAKE at McCaw Hall

The Grand Kyiv Ballet will present the timeless Ballet masterpiece, SWAN LAKE with an extraordinary 40 Swans dancing in unison! The one-night only event will take place on Wednesday, May 21 at 7 pm at McCaw Hall.



After a triumphant nine-month tour across the US, the two companies of the Grand Kyiv Ballet will reunite to present audiences with this breathtaking spectacle.



Swan Lake is a ballet masterpiece that tells the story of a prince who falls in love with a beautiful swan princess Odette who is under a spell of a sorcerer. The ballet is renowned for its stunning choreography, intricate set design, and Tchaikovsky's captivating music. Its themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption continue to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, making it a timeless classic that has endured for more than a century.

This timeless tales of love and magic will be brought to life by the most prestigious dancers from Ukraine, Italy, Spain, the USA, and Japan and will be an unforgettable experience, featuring stunning costumes and decorations creating a world of enchantment and wonder.



