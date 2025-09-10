The 5th Avenue Theatre Announces Return Of Rising Star Project With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 5th Avenue Theatre Company has announced the return of its groundbreaking Rising Star Project, a tuition-free youth education program that gives Washington State students the opportunity to lead a professional theatrical production. In 2026, the Rising Star Project will present the iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, directed and choreographed by Katie J. Newbury. Performances are scheduled for May 28–30, 2026.

Since launching in 2011, the Rising Star Project has empowered students ages 14 to 19 to work side-by-side with theatre professionals in roles spanning performance, music, stage management, technical design, and arts administration. The program replicates a mainstage production from The 5th’s season, giving participants invaluable real-world experience. Alumni have gone on to careers on Broadway, on national tours, and in professional productions across the region, as well as behind the scenes in arts leadership and production.

Managing Director Ariel Gomez Bradler said, “Rising Star Project is one of the most inspiring things we do at The 5th. When young people are given the chance to create something of this scale they discover their voices and their confidence. They also discover their potential as future leaders, not just in the arts but in any path they choose to follow.”

Applications and audition details for the 2026 Rising Star Project will be available starting November 1, 2025. Donations supporting the program can be made through The 5th Avenue Theatre’s website.

