 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

The 5th Avenue Theatre Announces Return Of Rising Star Project With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Student-led production will take the stage May 28–30, 2026.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
The 5th Avenue Theatre Announces Return Of Rising Star Project With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The 5th Avenue Theatre Company has announced the return of its groundbreaking Rising Star Project, a tuition-free youth education program that gives Washington State students the opportunity to lead a professional theatrical production. In 2026, the Rising Star Project will present the iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, directed and choreographed by Katie J. Newbury. Performances are scheduled for May 28–30, 2026.

Since launching in 2011, the Rising Star Project has empowered students ages 14 to 19 to work side-by-side with theatre professionals in roles spanning performance, music, stage management, technical design, and arts administration. The program replicates a mainstage production from The 5th’s season, giving participants invaluable real-world experience. Alumni have gone on to careers on Broadway, on national tours, and in professional productions across the region, as well as behind the scenes in arts leadership and production.

Managing Director Ariel Gomez Bradler said, “Rising Star Project is one of the most inspiring things we do at The 5th. When young people are given the chance to create something of this scale they discover their voices and their confidence. They also discover their potential as future leaders, not just in the arts but in any path they choose to follow.”

Applications and audition details for the 2026 Rising Star Project will be available starting November 1, 2025. Donations supporting the program can be made through The 5th Avenue Theatre’s website.




SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP

Seattle Rep Season
The Play That Goes Wrong Fancy Dancer Come From Away Heartsellers Here There Are Blueberries Mary Jane Appropriate



Need more Seattle Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos