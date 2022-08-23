Teatro ZinZanni Announces Cast Of New Show COMING HOME

Teatro ZinZanni today announced that its exclusive ticket presale on the limited run engagement at SODO Park is underway. As announced in June 2022, the long-time Seattle institution will return to its city once again, now in partnership with the incredible SODO Park venue and its award-winning catering team Herban Feast, to wow audiences with nights of premium international cirque, comedy, cabaret, and fine dining - all in ZinZanni's signature style. To gain access to the exclusive ticket presale, visit ZinZanni.com/Seattle.

Teatro ZinZanni is producing a very limited special engagement from November 16, 2022 - February 19, 2023 within the century-old walls of the stunning SODO Park venue. This will be a dinner and show experience unlike any other in the city. Featuring a cast of veteran circus performers, musicians, and comedians at the top of their craft and from many corners of the world, this unique dinner and show will remind audiences what it's like to experience live entertainment. Cast members include world champion rhythmic gymnast Elena Gailova, beloved Teatro ZinZanni favorite Kevin Kent, sensuous hula hoop performer Vita Radionova (quarter finalist for "America's Got Talent" Season 10), the fabulous singer Rizo, Chinese pole artist Domitil Aillot, yodeling dominatrix Manuela Horn, and more to be revealed this month. Plus, the Zinzanni orchestra under the leadership of Hans Teuber will provide a full night of live music during every show.

Coming Home will feel very much like the Teatro ZinZanni experience Seattle remembers, but for a new era!

Artistic Director Norm Langill said, "Coming Home will be the Teatro ZinZanni experience born and raised in Seattle. When all the theaters around the world went dark more than two years ago, the ZinZanni family of artists went into hibernation or worked on our Chicago production. Coming home to Seattle remained the rallying cry. As we all rebuild our lives with friends and family and focus on our dreams going forwards, home is where our hearts reside - and Seattle is where our heart is. This is a limited three month run in a beautiful space with amazing food, and we are all so excited to welcome our audiences back to ZinZanni for the holidays."

Long-time director and choreographer Tobiass Larsson said, "I am excited to work with the cast and orchestra to make the most of this exciting new space."

Audiences can look forward to the always original performance inside the zany world of ZinZanni, perfectly paired with a delicious multi-course feast. Great food is integral to the evening, so Teatro ZinZanni is delighted to partner with the award-winning Herban Feast for this engagement. Menus will be announced in October.

An exclusive ticket presale is now available to Celebrations Club email list subscribers. Subscribe at zinzanni.com/seattle to gain access ahead of the general public on sale on August 30, 2022. For groups of 12 or more please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192840Â®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fzinzanni.com%2Fseattle?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/groups.