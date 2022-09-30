Tacoma Little Theatre's 'Off The Shelf' Presents a Reading of AMONG MANY WORLDS

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program is excited to present a brand-new work, Among Many Worlds: A Musical Theater Triple Feature. Among Many Worlds is directed by Chris Serface, Deanna Martinez, and Nick Fitzgerald, with musical direction by Daniel J. F. Wolfert. This production will play Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Why have one musical when you could have three? Among Many Worlds is your chance to do just that! Take a ride through a trio of campy, colorful stories with this night of 25-minute mini-musicals, written by playwrights from across the Puget Sound. Fans of Steven Universe, Lovecraft, The Book of Mormon, Sara Bareilles, and jokes about buttholes will all find a home here. With so much to see, you won't want to miss it!

WHAT WE HEARD FROM THE CITY OF ASYLUM

Book by Maggie Lee - Music by Daniel J. F. Wolfert - Lyrics by Daniel J. R. Wolfert and Maggie Lee

Featuring: Timothy Wilds, Lani Smith, Melissa Maañao & Daniel J. F. Wolfert

Directed by Chris Serface

Father Anthony Paxton, alchemist Emilia Irving, and criminal Sasha Steelhand have all arrived in Asylum-the final stronghold of humanity. With people vanishing and an eerie storm of ash and copper upon them, they know something unnatural is afoot as surely as they know that they hate one another. Over one night and a Gershwin-inspired jazz-horror score, the wretched people of Asylum will reckon with an otherworldly force come to bring our broken world into nightmarish harmony.

RAPTURE IN A DARK CHURCH

Book by Deanna Martinez - Music by Daniel J. F. Wolfert - Lyrics by Daniel J. R. Wolfert and Deanna Martinez

Featuring: Arron Rorick Clark, Andreya Pro, Elise Campello, Richard Cubi Diaz, Chandler Thomas, Ariona Thompson & Keoni Dilay

Directed by Deanna Martinez

When Tabitha invites Amy to her youth group's overnight lock-in, skeptical Amy takes a chance on it. Instead of the clean, Christian fun she expected, Amy is met with an overzealous youth group leader and an adrenaline fueled game where she has the honor of playing the antichrist herself. Over one night and a groovy score with retro, Christian rock inspirations, Amy and the youth group will question what exactly being a good Christian kid means.

HIJINX & SUE

Book by Jessi Pitts - Music by Daniel J. F. Wolfert - Lyrics by Daniel J. R. Wolfert and Jessi Pitts

Featuring: Andreya Pro, Lani Smith & Melissa Maañao

Directed by Nick Fitzgerald

Though Hijinx-the bright-eyed A.I. of a spaceship-would much rather be on an adventure with her world-weary captain Sue, it's inspection day, and between their outdated systems and an inspector with an (im)personal vendetta, this adventure might just be their last. Accompanied by a synth-laced, pop-electronica score, Hijinx and Sue will learn a lot about friendship, and a little about buttholes too.

Tickets for the October 27, 2022 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.