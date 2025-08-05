Tacoma Little Theatre to Hold Auditions for MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tacoma Little Theatre is holding auditions for its holiday production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. This production will be directed by Jennifer York, musically directed by Lindsay Delmarter, and choreographed by Cassie Jo Fastabend.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, August 24th, Monday, August 25th, and Tuesday, August 26th at STAR Center. Audition appointments will be set starting at 6:00pm on Sunday and 7:00pm on Monday and Tuesday. Callbacks will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 30th at STAR Center (Time is subject to change). All actors must schedule their appointment using Casting Manager at the link below.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's genius, Matilda The Musical is a Tony Award-winning masterpiece celebrating childhood rebellion, imagination, and a girl's fight for a better life. Matilda, an extraordinary young girl with intelligence, wit, and psychokinetic powers, is unloved by her cruel parents but admired by her kind teacher, Miss Honey. However, the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, rules the school with an iron fist—until Matilda's courage and cleverness inspire her classmates to stand up for themselves. Filled with wit, whimsy, and unforgettable music, this musical is a joyful celebration of empowerment. With a heartwarming message, Matilda delights audiences of all ages.

Anyone and Everyone is invited to audition for any production at Tacoma Little Theatre regardless of any physical attribute, gender, race, age, ability, body type, ethnicity, expressions, or experience. The roles of Mr. Wormwood and Mrs. Wormwood have already been cast.

Auditioners are asked to prepare a one minute comedic monologue (memorization preferred, but not required) and 16 bars of a musical theatre style song. Please bring sheet music in the correct key, an accompanist will be provided.

Once cast, Matilda will begin rehearsals in October. The production will run from December 5th to December 28th for a total of 17 performances. All actors cast receive a travel reimbursement up to $150.00.

To reserve an audition time, follow this link (http://castingmanager.com/audition/info/hTRk79u4QtfOrrr) or call our Box Office for assistance at (253) 272-2281.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP