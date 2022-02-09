Tacoma Little Theatre Presents A CHORUS LINE

Tacoma Little Theatre continues its 103rd season with the much anticipated, A Chorus Line, conceived by Michael Bennett with direction and choreography by Eric Clausell, and musical direction by Jeff Bell.

From the pen of legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch, comes this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation! Casting for a new Broadway musical is almost complete, and for 17 dancers, this audition is the chance of a lifetime and what they've worked their whole lives for. A Chorus Line brilliantly evokes both the glamour and grind of showbiz, and is the musical for everyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It", and more! With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, A Chorus Line has earned unanimous praise as one of the true masterpieces of live theatre.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of A Chorus Line features: Heather Adams Arneson as Lara, Ian Bartlett as Mark, Haunz Stroschein as Gregory, Mallory Carbon as Judy, Richard Cubi as Mike, Loucas Curry as Richie, Roycen Daley as Paul, Emma Deloye as Maggie, Nick Fitzgerald as Bobby, Valentine Fry as Kristine, Melanie Gladstone as Val, Anna Herron as Vicky, Keola Holt as Diana, Devin Jackson as Ensemble, Danielle Locken as Sheila, Annelise Martin as Ensemble, Allen Melo as Ensemble, Derek Mesford as Don, Rebecca Nason as Ensemble, Micheal O'Hara as Zach, Alan Plaster as Ensemble, Whitney Shafer as Cassie, Natalie Silva as Bebe, Josh Wingerter as Al, and Thea Frances Yumang as Connie.

A Chorus Line will run Friday, March 11, through Sunday, April 3, 2022. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. A Chorus Line is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door for all audience members and masks will also be required while inside the building. For our full COVID-19 protocols please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/covid.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.