THE GREAT GATSBY Ballet Will Come To Seattle

World Ballet Company will bring The Great Gatsby Ballet to The Moore Theatre in Seattle on November 16, 2025, as part of its national premiere tour. Following a sold-out, 80-show world premiere run earlier this year, the company will tour the production to more than 50 cities nationwide in Fall 2025.

This dazzling new ballet reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel of ill-fated love and the American Dream, immersing audiences in the decadence of the Roaring Twenties. Featuring stunning choreography with acrobatic elements, an original jazz score, and lavish hand-sewn costumes, the production combines the grandeur of ballet with the energy of Broadway. Multimedia projections, Charleston dance sequences, and a live singer further bring the world of Jay Gatsby to life in a performance that captures the glamour and intrigue of the Jazz Age.

According to audience surveys, more than 60 percent of World Ballet Company audiences experience ballet for the first time with these productions. The company’s mission, Ballet Everywhere, Ballet For All, drives its commitment to presenting dynamic and accessible productions for audiences nationwide.

The Great Gatsby Ballet will be performed at The Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA, on November 16, 2025. For tickets and more information, visit worldballetcompany.com.

