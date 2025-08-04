THE DOUBLE Extends Final Run Through August 23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Witness will present a third and final extension of its acclaimed immersive production THE DOUBLE, now running through Saturday, August 23. The site-specific psychological thriller, originally scheduled to close July 13, has extended twice due to popular demand.

Loosely inspired by Dostoyevsky’s 1846 novella, the production unfolds in an abandoned downtown office in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, where a tech employee encounters his exact double under mysterious circumstances.

Audiences are free to explore the space at their own pace—whether sitting at a desk, walking the floor, or rummaging through office drawers—as the story unfolds through live performance, projected video, and immersive design. The production is directed by Charlotte Murray and adapted by Michael Bontatibus.

Performances take place at LIT Immersive (1000 1st Ave S, Seattle), with extremely limited capacity. Tickets for the newly added dates are now on sale, and the show must close August 23.

For tickets and more information, visit www.witnessimmersive.com.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP