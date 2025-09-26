THE DA VINCI CODE Comes to Tacoma Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tacoma Little Theatre will open its 107th season with Dan Brown's bestselling novel, The Da Vinci Code, brought to life on the stage as a regional premiere. The Da Vinci Code is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, with direction by Trina Williamson.

In this thrilling play, based on Dan Brown's bestselling novel, Professor Robert Langdon is summoned to the Louvre, where he becomes the center of a murder investigation. Cryptologist Sophie Neveu warns him that he is both suspect and investigator, setting them on a frantic race to clear his name and decode a labyrinthine puzzle before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. From Paris to London, they unravel mysteries hidden for centuries in this gripping adaptation. With danger at every turn, they must solve the clues before time runs out. This adaptation brings the novel's twists and turns to life with thrilling intensity.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of The Da Vinci Code features the talents of: Alan Peery (Robert Langdon), Marisa-Clare Hissey (Sophie Neveu), Scott C. Brown (Sir Leigh Teabing), Jacob Tice (Silas), W. Scott Pinkston (Jacques Sauniere), Scott Welborn (Bezu Fache), Jim Mendoza (Remy), Carrie Sleeper-Bowers (Sister Sandrine/Marie), Michael Haven (Vernet), Abby Brown (Collet), and Kolten Tomlin (Philip).

The production team features: Trina Williamson (Director), Lily Oellerich (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic and Projection Design), Michele Graves (Costume Design), Elijah Bellis (Lighting Design), Gloria Bacon (Sound Design), Ashley Crow (Properties Manager), and Natalee Baunach (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Da Vinci Code will run Friday, October 24, through Sunday, November 9, 2025, for a total of 11 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP