Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra Welcomes New Music Director Maestro Juan Felipe Molano

Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra (SYSO), one of the largest youth orchestra training programs in the United States, welcomes their new music director, Juan Felipe Molano. He was raised in Colombia and moves to the Seattle area from (after five years with Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). His first of three Benaroya Hall concerts will be November 17, 2019.

Maestro Molano's passion and dedication for working with youth and music education is evidenced by the impressive list of positions he has held around the world over the past two decades. His complete bio is available here. Maestro Molano explains, "My wife and I made the decision to move our young family to the Seattle area, in part because the people of this region place arts and arts education in the same high regard that we do."

Molano's uncle, a respected Czech luthier and string professor, introduced him to music Molano continues, "I know first-hand that, with music, good things follow. I firmly believe the SYSO tagline 'the future has never sounded better,' and I can't wait to get on the beautiful Benaroya Hall stage and make music with these refined, passionate musicians."

Molano chose an eclectic program for his inaugural SYSO season. The three Benaroya Hall concerts, on November 17, March 1 and May 10, connect to the culture or classical music traditions of Russia, Italy and The Americas. Molano is available by phone, or in person, to discuss this season and his vision for the future. Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now at SYSO.org





