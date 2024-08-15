Seattle Women's Chorus Invites New Singers To Audition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As one of North America's largest and most successful choruses featuring distinct soprano and alto sections, Seattle Women’s Chorus will welcome new members through auditions on the evening of Tuesday, September 17th. All participants are required to register online prior to auditioning.

Seattle Women’s Chorus serves as a dynamic and powerful voice for LGBTQ+ and women’s social justice both in the greater Seattle area and throughout the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses network globally. Their shows feature creatively themed programs that include a broad spectrum of classical and popular music.

“Creating music with the Seattle Women’s Chorus is a true delight,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director for Seattle Women’s Chorus and Seattle Men’s Chorus. “It's incredibly rewarding to conduct this group of strong, empowered women and witness them put on performances that truly reflect who they are.”

Since its founding in 2002, Seattle Women’s Chorus has toured the western United States and engaged in community projects with organizations such as Women for Women International, Lambert House, Citizens Against Domestic & Sexual Abuse (CADA), and many more. The Chorus has also had the privilege of performing alongside esteemed artists like actress Billie Wildrick, composer Bernice Johnson Reagon, country star Chely Wright, actress Kathy Najimy, and the comedic duo Dos Fallopia.

“Our voices have the power to change society through creative and engaging programs that foster community, highlight diverse experiences, and promote justice,” said Craig Coogan, interim executive director of Seattle Women’s Chorus and Seattle Men’s Chorus. “Seattle Women’s Chorus provides a space where women of all identities can express themselves through song.”

Seattle Women’s Chorus rehearsal obligations include Tuesday evenings through performance week and at minimum one Saturday rehearsal each concert cycle.

Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to complete this form on the Seattle Women’s Chorus website, and audition details will be distributed via email.

About Seattle Women’s Chorus – Seattle Men’s Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men’s Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest’s most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle’s most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 10,000 patrons in person and thousands more online. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.

