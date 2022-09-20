Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Theatre Group Presents POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE

The show will cast a spell over the Moore Theatre, from December 27, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Seattle Theatre Group Presents POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE

Moore Theatre, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Seattle in partnership with Seattle Theatre Group.

Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show will cast a spell over the Moore Theatre, from December 27, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10am and can be purchased at www.stgpresents.org.

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match!

Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.


David Sedaris Comes to Benaroya Hall in NovemberDavid Sedaris Comes to Benaroya Hall in November
September 21, 2022

Tickets are selling fast to David Sedaris' upcoming event at Benaroya Hall on Sunday, November 20, 2021, at 7pm. Sedaris returns to Seattle for his annual reading and book signing.
Tickets Are On Sale For Reboot's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARTickets Are On Sale For Reboot's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
September 21, 2022

The award-winning Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, presents the high-octane rock opera JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR this fall.
Graham Nash Takes Stage In Tacoma Next WeekGraham Nash Takes Stage In Tacoma Next Week
September 21, 2022

Tacoma Arts Live will present legendary artist Graham Nash – An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories on Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. In a solo concert of greatest hits, Nash will share a set list of songs that span his six decade career and share anecdotes that make some of the most recognizable lyrics in history even more personable.
Intiman Theatre To Present THE NICETIES, April 18-29, 2023Intiman Theatre To Present THE NICETIES, April 18-29, 2023
September 20, 2022

This spring, Intiman Theatre will produce the Seattle premiere of The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess. Frequent Intiman collaborator and former Associate Director Sheila Daniels will direct and Seattle favorite Amy Thone will co-star. Additional casting information will be released this winter. 
