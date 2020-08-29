Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Dance Collective Announces CONTINUUM: BRIDGING THE DISTANCE

Article Pixel

The series includes five works of art performed by members of Seattle Dance Collective.

Aug. 29, 2020  
Seattle Dance Collective Announces CONTINUUM: BRIDGING THE DISTANCE

Forced to cancel SDC's second season of live performances, Founders and Artistic Directors Noelani Pantastico and James Yoichi Moore embarked on a reimagining of how to carry out their vision for the company by finding unconventional ways to foster collaboration between choreographers and dancers. The resulting creations were choreographed and rehearsed via multiple video calls, and then captured on film. Dancers involved in the same piece were already sheltering-in-place together, or filmed separately to maintain safe social distance from each other.

Continuum: Bridging the Distance includes five works of art performed by members of Seattle Dance Collective and filmed by Seattle-based filmmaker Henry Wurtz. Each piece is under seven minutes in length and includes locations ranging from an empty rooftop bar to a waterfront wooden pier. In addition to the weekly premieres, each piece was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary following the challenges faced and discoveries made during this uncharted creative process. SDC also offered online classes throughout the series, taught by artists involved in each week's released new work.

Learn more at https://www.seattledancecollective.org/.


Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Spring Theatre Embraces Innovation for Summer Season
  • VIDEOS: Watch Even More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Billy Stritch's Birdland Concert!
  • Billy Stritch Stops by Birdland Tonight - Get Tickets Today!