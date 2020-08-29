Seattle Dance Collective Announces CONTINUUM: BRIDGING THE DISTANCE

The series includes five works of art performed by members of Seattle Dance Collective.

Forced to cancel SDC's second season of live performances, Founders and Artistic Directors Noelani Pantastico and James Yoichi Moore embarked on a reimagining of how to carry out their vision for the company by finding unconventional ways to foster collaboration between choreographers and dancers. The resulting creations were choreographed and rehearsed via multiple video calls, and then captured on film. Dancers involved in the same piece were already sheltering-in-place together, or filmed separately to maintain safe social distance from each other.

Continuum: Bridging the Distance includes five works of art performed by members of Seattle Dance Collective and filmed by Seattle-based filmmaker Henry Wurtz. Each piece is under seven minutes in length and includes locations ranging from an empty rooftop bar to a waterfront wooden pier. In addition to the weekly premieres, each piece was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary following the challenges faced and discoveries made during this uncharted creative process. SDC also offered online classes throughout the series, taught by artists involved in each week's released new work.

Learn more at https://www.seattledancecollective.org/.

