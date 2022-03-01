Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Children's Museum Announces Grand Reopening Event, April 2

The museum will welcome both new and familiar faces to a revitalized experience, including the unveiling of several new exhibits.

Mar. 1, 2022  

Seattle Children's Museum will officially reopen to the public on April 2, 2022.

The museum will welcome both new and familiar faces to a revitalized experience, including the unveiling of several new exhibits.

Following the grand reopening event, the museum will be open 10am-5pm every

Tickets are available for purchase starting on March 22 at www.thechildrensmuseum.org. Cost of admission is $12 for those ages one and over. Free with membership.



