Seattle Children's Museum Announces Grand Reopening Event, April 2

Seattle Children's Museum will officially reopen to the public on April 2, 2022.

The museum will welcome both new and familiar faces to a revitalized experience, including the unveiling of several new exhibits.

Following the grand reopening event, the museum will be open 10am-5pm every

Tickets are available for purchase starting on March 22 at www.thechildrensmuseum.org. Cost of admission is $12 for those ages one and over. Free with membership.