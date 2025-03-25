Scott Shoemaker's PROBED! Lands At Intiman Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scott Shoemaker's: PROBED! will play six shows at the Intiman Cabaret, April 10-13. From Seattle-based theater company Shoes and Pants Productions, this supernatural comedy “deeply probes” the depths of the UFO phenomena.

Shoemaker is the host of the evening, sharing strange and outrageous tales including connections from beyond the grave, encounters with Sasquatch, and everyday citizens who have been abducted by aliens… multiple times! Shoemaker is also known for the critically acclaimed Ms. Pak-Man series and Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas.

“When Intiman approached us about being part of their cabaret series, it was really perfect timing,” says Shoemaker. “We'd been having a hard time finding the right venue to host the show because so many independent, small to medium size theaters have shut down. Intiman's new cabaret space is an excellent and much needed addition to independent Seattle theater. :Probed! originally premiered in 2019 at Re-bar, and we planned to make it an ongoing series with brand new paranormal content each year, but unfortunately the pandemic hit. This version is more of an extension than a remount, we're using some of the original material but there's lots of new stuff as well."

Scott Shoemaker is an actor, vocalist, musician, and writer who has worked in Seattle for the last 21 years. He owns Shoes and Pants Productions together with his partner Freddy Molitch, and has played to sold-out audiences in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Seattle. He is a featured player in Ian Bell's Brown Derby Series and starred as Leonora Dottington in BenDelaCreme's Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor at ACT theatre.

The Intiman Cabaret transforms the Erickson Theater into a 21+ venue with table and bar seating, and cocktail lounge service throughout. Audiences enjoy world-class performances from local and nationally-known artists being presented with Intiman's signature caliber of artistic excellence, while enjoying a delicious drink delivered right to your seat.

Tables and tickets for Scott Shoemaker's :PROBED! are now on sale. Visit intiman.org/cabaret to learn more.

