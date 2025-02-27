Sarah Ruhl's A COWBOY SONG to be Presented at University Of Washington School Of Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Washington School of Drama is inviting audiences to experience Late, A Cowboy Song, a bold and unconventional play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, directed by Nick O'Leary (UW Drama MFA, '25).

Running March 11-15, 2025, at the intimate Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre, this production explores gender identity, queer love, and the courage to defy expectations-all told through Ruhl's signature poetic storytelling.

A STORY OF LOVE, COWBOYS, AND ESCAPING CONVENTION

Set in Pittsburgh, Late, A Cowboy Song follows Mary, Crick, and Red-three people grappling with love, identity, and the courage to break free. Mary is trapped in an unfulfilling relationship with Crick, who clings to outdated ideals of love and masculinity. Then there's Red-a cowboy, a free spirit, and a woman-who offers Mary a glimpse of another way to live.

"We're all taught that love looks a certain way," says director Nick O'Leary. "This play challenges that. It asks: What would it mean to follow our own rhythms, not the ones society imposes?"

At its core, Late, A Cowboy Song is about bravery. "This play is about people stuck in boxes," O'Leary explains. "Red is brave enough to live on her own terms, when most of us can't imagine following our hearts feels impossible when society tells us not to."

DIRECTOR'S VISION: AN IMMERSIVE, MUSIC-INFUSED EXPERIENCE

O'Leary's direction invites audiences into an intimate, deeply personal world where they must confront their own assumptions.

"I want audiences to see themselves in these characters-their fears, their dreams-and leave inspired to be their true selves."

Live music plays a crucial role, with Red performing eight original cowboy songs (Composer & Music Support: Kyle Levein), serving as a soundtrack to Mary's journey.

"Music in this play is like the sound of freedom calling," says O'Leary. "Red's songs are simple, true, and full of yearning. They conjure the freedom of wide open spaces and the intimacy of a campfire sing along."

(˚ Undergraduate student | ** Graduate student | ** UW Drama alum)

The cast of the production includes Chancellor Kelly* as Crick, Samantha Grossman* as Mary, and Mya Hariri* as Red. The creative team features Nick O'Leary* as the director, with Kyle Levein serving as composer and providing music support. Jordan Cohen* is the scenic designer, while Duma Du handles costume design. Alyssa Bonheyo* is the lighting designer, and Finley Brown* takes on the role of sound designer. The stage manager for the production is Daisy Schreiber**.

