SUFFS Will Launch National Tour At Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in September

The Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS will launch its first national tour at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, running September 13–27, 2025. Single tickets are available now through The 5th Avenue Theatre box office at 1308 5th Avenue, by phone at 206.625.1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or by calling 206.260.2101 for group orders of 10 or more.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, SUFFS explores the triumphs and failures of the suffragist movement with humor, passion, and humanity. The musical follows the women who called themselves “Suffs” as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, navigating friendships, rivalries, heartbreak, and breakthroughs along the way.

The Broadway production of SUFFS played a 10-month run at the Music Box Theatre from April 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025, earning critical acclaim and awards including the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and a Tony Award for Best Score. The Chicago Tribune praised the show as “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season.”

SUFFS features book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman, choreography by Mayte Natalio, music supervision by Andrea Grody, scenic design by Christine Peters with original Broadway scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, makeup design by Joe Dulude II, sound design by Jason Crystal with associate Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, vocal arrangements by Taub and Grody, incidental music arrangements by Taub, Grody, and Starobin, associate direction by Lori Elizabeth Parquet, and associate choreography by Hawley Gould.

Lead producers are Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman, with co-producers including Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, The Walports, Ruth Ann Harnisch, Renee Ring, The Broadway Investor's Club, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Sally Martin, David Carroll, Julie E. Cohen, The Garelicks, John Gore Organization, Laura Lonergan, Mayer Productions, MML Media, Nederlander Presentations, Morgan Steward, Jennifer Friedland, Ari Conte, Xan Weiserl Matters of the Art, Silly Bears Productions, Brian Spector, Michelle Noh, Todd B. Rubin, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla, Funroe Productions, Jennifer Kroman, Level Forward, Stanley S. Shuman, Six Point Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and The Shubert Organization.

The national tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by The Telsey Office (Rachel Hoffman, CSA). The production team includes Production Stage Manager Stacy N. Taylor, Stage Manager Maya Bhatnagar, Assistant Stage Manager Megan Ciszek, and Company Manager Hilary Hamilton.

The Grammy Award-nominated Original Cast Recording of SUFFS is available from Atlantic Records.

