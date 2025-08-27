SUFFS To Include Special Community-Centered Performance at 5th Avenue Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 5th Avenue Theatre Company will welcome nearly 1,800 attendees for a special presentation of SUFFS on Tuesday, September 16 at 7 PM. Community Impact Night Supported by Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates organization, invites patrons from education groups and organizations that champion women, promote gender equity, and work at the forefront of social change - especially for those historically excluded due to socio-economic barriers for a special presentation of the Tony Award-winning musical.

This powerful collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building a more equitable future through transformative access to musical theater. It creates a welcoming, inclusive space where attendees can see themselves reflected on stage and feel inspired to lead, create, and spark change in their own communities.

“At The 5th, we believe that musical theater can be a catalyst for change,” said Bill Berry, Executive Director of The 5th Avenue Theatre Company. “For this performance of SUFFS, we're removing barriers, opening doors, and ensuring that everyone feels seen, heard, and valued in our space. It's more than a night at the theater, it's an invitation to imagine yourself as a leader and a changemaker. We are incredibly grateful to Pivotal Ventures for their support to make this evening possible.”

This community-centric performance in Seattle is part of the launch of the national tour of SUFFS. Grounded in historical truth and told through a modern lens, the show reclaims the voices of the women who fought for the right to vote. It illuminates the courage, complexity, and contradictions within one of America's defining movements. With themes of identity, equity, and democracy, SUFFS offers not only education and inspiration, but a vital opportunity for civic dialogue.

This performance is part of The 5th Avenue Theatre Company's broader mission to expand access to the arts and deepen community engagement through bold, socially relevant storytelling. This event brings to life a vision where the transformative power of theater is available to all.

Single tickets for all other performances of the inspiring, award-winning musical are on sale now and available at The 5th Avenue Theatre box office, located at 1308 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA, by visiting the website at www.5thavenue.org, or by calling 206.625.1900. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 206.260.2101.

