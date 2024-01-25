SOMETHING'S AFOOT Announced At The 5th Avenue Theatre

Something's Afoot at The 5th Avenue Theatre and Seattle audiences are invited to solve the musical murder mystery on stage March 1 - 24, 2024.

A thrilling whodunit, Something's Afoot pokes fun at classic Agatha Christie stories by combining the classic elements of the golden age of detective fiction with toe-tapping tunes and side-splitting comedy. This theatrical gem, which is rarely seen on regional stages, promises to transport audiences to a world of tomfoolery and hilarity, captivating hearts and minds alike.

Set against the backdrop of a secluded country estate during a raging thunderstorm, Something's Afoot introduces a cast of eccentric characters who find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, surprises, and suspense. As members of the group are picked off one by one, the survivors frantically race to solve the question of who could possibly want them dead.

“Directing Something's Afoot is a thrilling journey of crafting suspenseful surprises with a touch of humor to create an experience that leaves audiences guessing and grinning in equal measure,” said director Bill Berry. “It's a must-see for anyone seeking an outing of entertainment that will keep them on the edge of their seat and laughing hysterically until the final curtain.”

Bringing the quirky ensemble to life are Porscha Shaw (Sweeney Todd) as Lettie, Brandon O'Neill (White Christmas) as Flint, Ashley Lanyon (White Christmas) as Hope Langdon, Yusef Seevers (Sweeney Todd) as Dr. Grayburn, Adam Standley (Ride the Cyclone) as Nigel Rancour, Anne Allgood (Sweeney Todd) as Lady Grace Manley-Prowe, Allen Fitzpatrick (Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Colonel Gillweather, Sarah Rudinoff (Mamma Mia!) as Miss Tweed, Jonathan Luke Stevens (White Christmas) as Geoffrey, and Jason Weitkamp (Disney's The Little Mermaid) as Clive. Also included in the cast are Bianca Raso, Cassi Q Kohl, Karen Skrinde, Harter Clingman, and Jonathon Royse.

Joining director Bill Berry on the artistic team are choreographer and associate director Jimmy Shields, music director Beth Grimmett-Tankersley, scenic designer Carey Wong, costume designer Deb Trout, lighting designer Robert J. Aguilar, sound designer Haley Parcher, hair/wig & makeup designer Juliette Lewis, associate music director Michael Nutting, associate director and associate choreographer Alyza Delpan-Monley, dialect coach Alyssa Keene, assistant scenic designer Charlotte Emrys, costume design assistant Taya Pyne, associate lighting designer Maryalice Weed, and associate sound designer Joshua Blaisdell. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Erin B. Zatloka, assistant stage manager Jamie J. Kranz, and swing stage manager Jeffrey K. Hanson.

Something's Afoot is on stage in Seattle March 1 - 24, 2024. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office. For more information visit Click Here.