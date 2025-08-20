SOME LIKE IT HOT to Play Seattle’s Paramount Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will present Some Like It Hot at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre from September 16–21, 2025. The hit musical comedy, which won four Tony Awards including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will make its Seattle stop as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway at The Paramount series.

Set in Chicago during Prohibition, Some Like It Hot follows two musicians who go on the run after witnessing a mob hit. Disguised and desperate, they hop a train and embark on a cross-country adventure full of music, laughter, and unexpected love. With its high-energy dance numbers and heartfelt storytelling, the show has been called “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater” by Deadline.

The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman (Hairspray), and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Based on the classic MGM film named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute, the stage adaptation has earned critical acclaim and multiple “Best Musical” awards from the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (911 Pine Street, Seattle; Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by emailing Groups@BroadwayAtTheParamount.com or calling 206-701-8383.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP