SEATTLE CABARET FESTIVAL Opens In April At The Triple Door

Seattle Cabaret Festival will return to The Triple Door for another opening night! This showcase kicks off SCF 2025 in style, hosted by Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse and featuring Weimar Berlin-inspired rock band The Love Markets.

The night’s bill highlights the lush harmonies and jive rhythms of The Sirens of Swing; musical surprises from Matthew Stull, founder of Grammy-nominated vocal group The Bobs; a cappella hijinks from Bodacious Ladyhood; a wild ride on the 88s with funky treasure John Engerman; and performances from “crooner” Art Anderson, diva Faye B Summers, theatre dynamos Nicole Beerman and Carolyn Magoon, and Seattle cabaret legend Julie Cascioppo.

This star-studded opening night at the Triple Door is a chance to see a variety of SCF 2025’s most dynamic acts presented with maximum glamour and is the kickoff to the month-long festival at Egan’s Ballard Jam House, where SCF 2025 will present its 25 artist acts paired in unique combinations over 12 nights and 24 showtimes, Thursdays through Saturdays, May 1 – May 24. In addition to shows by all the artists above, the festival lineup at Egan’s includes sets from Angie Louise; Bobbi Jo Blessings & Derek Eisel (Lopez Island); Cheryl Serio; Craig Pomranz (NYC); Heather Gonio; Jeannette d’Armand & Greg Fulton; Jhasmine Rabara; John Allman; Joanne Klein; Kiela Mellott; Linda Kosut (San Francisco); Mark Rabe; Mary VanArsdel (Los Angeles); Shana Pennington-Baird; and Ula Vamps (Boise).

Seattle Cabaret Festival Opening Night: Arnaldo!, The Love Markets, and More! plays Friday April 25, at The Triple Door (216 Union Street, Seattle, WA 98101). Showtime is 7:30 pm, with doors opening for seating and dinner service at 6 pm. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online at www.tripledoor.net, by phone at 206.838.4333, or at The Triple Door box office at 216 Union Street. Age Recommendation: This performance is recommended for ages 8+.

