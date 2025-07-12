Rodgers & Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Will Play Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein redefined musical theater with their music and lyrics. Some of the most beloved shows/songs are among their credits. Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's regional premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING includes over 30 of the duo's most popular songs from musical treasures like Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, The King and I and Cinderella, as well as those that are lesser known. Each song is reimagined, presented with a unique twist that will give audiences new reasons to fall in love with the timeless tunes. The music is interwoven with a cohesiveness similar to the song cycle "Songs for a New World" by Jason Robert Brown.

Directed and choreographed by Dr. Andrea Olsen with music direction by Deborah Rambo Sinn, this show takes place in New York City's Central Park, the perfect backdrop for the scenes and songs' many moods. The cast includes SVST veterans Max Mendez, Darnelle Preston, Melody Chang, Alexis Meeker, Lily Miller and Bee Aaron, as well as newcomers Bryce Clifton, Tobin Eyestone, Sydney Glover, Karlin Kahler, Duncan Menzies and Raelyn Toth.

The orchestra will be out of the pit and on stage in a gazebo, adding to the magic of the music. Deborah Rambo Sinn conducts and is also on piano, with Beth Rainey (keys 2), Harmony Young (bass), Taylor Belote (percussion), Sheila McCallum (reeds) and Cheryl Carney (cello).

Tickets are on sale now at svsummertheatre.com or through the box office at (509)368-7897.

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre performs at University High School Theatre, 12420 E. 32nd Ave, Spokane Valley, WA.