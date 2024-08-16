Review: VIETGONE at Theatre Off Jackson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Erme and Tong Megan Huynh in Vietgone

at Theatre Off Jackson. Photo by Giao Ngueyn

Quite a few factors contribute to a great show, and they vary for each audience member. Vietgone is one of those rare productions that caters to a diverse audience seeking comedy, romance, and thoughtful reflection. The show, written by Qui Nguyen and directed with heart by Mimi Katano, has opened at Theatre Off Jackson. Co-produced by Pork Filled Productions and SIS Productions, this show runs until August 24, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.

The award-winning show drops us in 1975, just after the fall of Saigon, where we meet two young survivors (who may or may not be the playwright’s parents) in Arkansas. Vietgone takes us on a journey alongside these two young characters while they navigate their new surroundings, a substantial culture shock, and a once-in-a-lifetime love. In addition to the beautifully written scenes, the show features original music by Shane Rettig, which adds a unique touch by allowing the characters to rap when words alone aren’t enough to express their emotions.

This is a lot to take on in a single two-hour show, and the cast and crew pull it off masterfully. From moments of belly laughs to tearful scenes to irresistible foot-tapping to the music, not a second is wasted.

Vietgone features a stellar cast starring Josh Erme (Quang), Megan Huynh (Tong), Hank Tian (Nhan, Ensemble), Wendy Chinn (Huong, Ensemble), and Van Lang Pham (The Playwright, Ensemble.) A cohesive ensemble that clearly resonates with and cares about the show, which helps to elevate it to the next level. The cast is supported by a talented band featuring Linus Guo, Shuai Han, Yuchen Zhang, and Josh Valdez, all musically directed by Yuelan.

Josh Erme, Hank TIan, Van Lang Pham,

and Wendy Chinn in Vietgone

at Theatre Off Jackson. Photo by Giao Ngueyn

Leaving the theater, I couldn’t pull my mind away from Megan Huynh’s performance as Tong. While many characters in theatre undergo journeys, Tong—like the other characters in Vietgone—faces challenges most of us can’t imagine. From being uprooted from her home to the heartbreak and confusion of adapting to life in America, Huynh captures the impact of those experiences while conveying Tong’s strength in supporting her mother and others around her. In the musical moments, her determination and drive were palpable.

Hank Tian’s performance also left me wanting more. His comedic timing, intertwined with moments of truth and longing, was beautifully executed. He portrays a character struggling to accept the joy of his new life while grappling with the loss of his old one. Watching his internal tug-of-war was both complex and sensitive. Not to mention, he is absolutely hilarious.

Each cast member pours everything into this show, and it’s absolutely evident in the standing ovation, constant laughter, and applause throughout the performance I attended.

Our characters give striking performances on a perfectly constructed set by Robin Macartney. It’s versatile and can change at the drop of a hat, but it still leaves a big cutout in the middle to rightfully showcase the amazing band. Housed in the intimate Theatre Off Jackson, this design goes a long way in including the audience in these characters' lives.

The costumes, beautifully designed by Tianxing Yan, highlight traditional Saigon attire while also reflecting the characters’ evolving styles as they adapt to life in Arkansas. The contrast between these styles adds a fascinating visual layer to the show and its narrative.

This show has everything: Stellar acting, incredible set design and music, and an outstanding and important message that needs to be heard now more than ever. I hope as many people as possible experience this show. It’s worth every minute.

Vietgone runs from now until August 24 at Theatre Off Jackson. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: porkfilled.com/wp/

