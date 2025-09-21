Review: BRIGADOON at Village Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical theater productions serve different purposes: some embrace or challenge the cultural milieu, keeping audiences keenly aware of the context with which the musical exists, and others invite a full escape, an invitation into a completely different world. Village Theatre’s wholesome and romantic Brigadoon is meant to transport you completely, and the execution of its escapism is pristine.

In Brigadoon, Tommy Albright (Harter Clingman) and Jeff Douglas (Mike Wu), are wandering the Scottish Highlands just after the end of World War II when they stumble into a village that doesn’t quite make sense. The village is Brigadoon, where lassies and lads are bustling cheerfully in the square, selling Scottish wares like tartans, singing in perfect harmony, and living as if it were the 1700s. The village has an exceptionally festive feeling in the air, as the town prepares for a wedding between Jean MacLaren (Susanna Cathryn Ballenski) and Charlie Dalrymple (Daniel Velasquez).

For Tommy, who is facing an impending marriage he doesn’t really want and still carrying the heaviness of war, Brigadoon feels impossibly idyllic. His cynicism melts quickly in the face of this charming world and in the presence of the hopeful and witty Brigadoonian Fiona MacLaren (Jessica Skerritt), who embodies everything good about it. But there’s a catch: Brigadoon’s timelessness hides a deeper mystery about the town’s anachronistic existence. What happens when love blossoms between someone bound to the real world and someone tied to this fleeting dream?

Director Karen Lund keeps the timbre of the story crisp while honoring its warmth. The show never drags, and the romance at the center is given space to breathe. It’s easy to imagine Brigadoon tipping into overly quaint, even anodyne, territory, but this production avoids that trap. The sincerity feels earned. The chemistry between Clingman and Skerritt is the grounding force—it’s the reason the story feels believable even when the premise is pure fantasy. I bought that these two fell in love in one day!

The cast’s vocal work is the shining jewel of this production. Jessica Skerritt (Fiona) has an extraordinary voice, and her numbers are heartfelt, precise, and powerful. Truly a showstopper. Clingman balances her beautifully, starting off a little reserved but gradually opening into someone who believes in what Brigadoon offers.

Jasmine Jean Sim shines as the bold and brassy villager Meg Brockie, who may tell her tales of flirty fun in the village with a wink, but under that audaciousness is a tender person who yearns to be married. Wu as Jeff is wry and funny, his comic relief providing an audience surrogate-like counterpoint to the town’s ever-present optimism. Lisa Kwak as Maggie Anderson deserves special mention for her grief-driven dance sequence, which stops the story cold in the best way. It’s harrowing and human, reminding us that Brigadoon has darkness along with its sunshine.

The design elements here are nothing short of delightful. Parminda Ziaei’s scenic design paints the Highlands with dimensional rolling hills and layers of color that feel immersive. That contrast of the lush greens rich with purples of fresh heather are lovely.

Katy Tabb’s choreography, drawing inspiration from Agnes De Mille’s original dances, keeps the stage in motion. The highland reels are tight and buoyant, skirts flouncing across the boards in waves of color. A live bagpiper makes an appearance, grounding the pageantry in something authentic (shoutout to Dexter Stevens, whose huge ovation in my show was justly earned).

The costumes are a feast of tartans and textures, detailed without being fussy. The skirts add life to the choreography with every high kick and twirl. Not to mention the seamlewig craft that feels artisanal. Together, these choices build a world that is whimsical yet lived-in.

And underpinning it all is a superb pit orchestra. Lerner and Loewe’s score breathes with vitality. From the sweeping romance of the ballads to the jovial ensemble pieces, the music fills the theater like a warm tide.

The critiques I have are minor. The opening scenes took a moment to settle in—Clingman and Wu needed a bit of time to click into rhythm. And Jeff’s change of heart regarding Maggie could be clarified so it doesn’t feel sudden. But these are nitpicks in an otherwise rich and cohesive evening.

What makes Brigadoon succeed is that it doesn’t just tell you about magic—it makes you believe in it. The sincerity of the performances, the lush design, and the sheer joy of the music come together in a way that makes you want to stay in Brigadoon long after the curtain falls. What more can you ask for out of a musical? This is the platonic ideal. This is a show that fills your cup. It’s romantic, it’s heartfelt, and doesn’t contain a shred of irony. Give yourself a gift and go enjoy Village Theatre’s Brigadoon. It’s spectacular.

Grade: A

Performing at Village Theatre Issaquah through October 19, and in Everett from October 25–November 16. For tickets and information, visit https://villagetheatre.org/

