Reboot Theatre Returns With CABARET!

After three years off the scene, the award-winning Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, bursts back onto the Seattle stage, enticing audiences to witness the seduction and danger of Kander and Ebb's delectable masterpiece CABARET.

This treasured Broadway classic is set in the infamous Kit Kat Klub, the hub of culture and sex in the waning days of Weimar Germany, a cultural renaissance that inspired and tantalized artists of all stripes across Europe. While an enigmatic Emcee slinks around the proceedings, wannabe starlet Sally Bowles is caught between the roaring train of oncoming fascism and the desire to be known. What would you do?



Reboot promises a night of jazz and spectacle with a reboot twist, with Artistic Director Jasmine Joshua (Irma Vep at Intiman, Private Lives at Reboot, Curiouser and Curiouser and Down the Rabbit Hole at Nordo; assoc director XY at Village, assist director Bliss at 5th Avenue) at the helm, music direction by Malex Reed, and choreography by Elizabeth Posluns. Performances run April 29-May 14, 2022 at Theatre Off Jackson. Tickets are on sale now at www.reboottheatre.org



The cast for CABARET includes Michelle Blackmon (Schneider), Alexei Cifrese (Kost), Ellen Dessler Smith (Schultz), June Apollo Johns (Emcee), Seth Lifland (Ernst), Vincent Milay (Cliff), Heather Refvem (Sally), and Kit Kat dancers Viviana Garza, Natalie Moe, James Stanford, Marlee Squires, and Kevin Tanner.

CABARET's production team includes original set design by Jyles Rodgers, lead carpenter Garrett Dill, Robin McCartney designing props, Carolina Johnson designing lights, Sandra Huezo-Menjivar designing sound, and Katrina Hess designing costumes.

Through a combination of nontraditional concept, interpretation, and casting, the award-winning Reboot Theatre Company's mission is to test new interpretations of established works both as a way for local artists to stretch their wings and for audiences to experience classics in a different light. Reboot is a proud recipient of 4Culture's Arts Sustained Support grant and a BECU People Helping People grant.

For more information, visit www.reboottheatre.org