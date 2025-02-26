Reboot Theatre Company To Stage OLIVER!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-winning Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, will present Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, a musical adaptation Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens.

Reboot will put their signature twist on this classic 1960s musical to explore themes of social inequality, exploitation, and youthful rebellion in Victorian London’s gritty underworld. This fresh, edgy interpretation highlights identity, found family, and resilience as orphan Oliver navigates a world of pickpockets and criminals, finding unexpected friendship amidst danger.

This raw, rebellious production features direction by Scot Charles Anderson (Reboot’s 110 in the Shade), music direction by Sam Peters (Reboot’s Jesus Christ Superstar), and choreography by Annalisa Brinchmann. Book, Music and Lyrics by Lionel Bart freely adapted from Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. Join the rebellion at reboottheatre.org

Content warning: this production contains scenes of violence and dark themes. These mature themes and situations are not recommended for those under the age of 13.

Lionel Bart's OLIVER! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Performances run March 21 – April 5, 2025 at Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104). To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

