ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Seattle Shakespeare Company This Month

Seattle Shakespeare Company dives into their fourth indoor mainstage production with a Shakespeare classic: Romeo and Juliet. Performances run April 24 - May 12.

Conflict is brewing in the streets of Verona as a new generation ages into a war they have no stake in–yet. Young Capulets and Montagues have spent their whole lives being taught to hate one another, but when Romeo and Juliet meet, all they see is their love and what they’re willing to sacrifice to be together. Desire, parental expectations, and a drive for independence pressure these lovers to make choices that could change the fate of their whole community.

Sheila Daniels guides this production of Romeo and Juliet that will leave you questioning what you thought you knew about one of the most famous love stories ever told.

Romeo and Juliet will be directed by Sheila Daniels, who will be joined by Robin Macartney as Scenic and Props Designer, Jocelyne Fowler as Costume Designer, Matt McCarren as Lighting Designer, Rob Witmer as Sound Designer, Amy Thone as Text Coach, Ian Bond as Intimacy Director/Fight Choreographer, DaeZhane Day as Choreographer, Ben Radin as Technical Director, with Shay Trusty as the Stage Manager and Erin Lammie as the Assistant Stage Manager.

The cast features Morgan Gwilym Tso as Romeo, Alegra Batara as Juliet, Miguel Castellano as Mercutio/Montague, Karin Terry as Benvolio/Paris, S. Franco as Tybalt/Lady Montague/Balthasar, Shawn Belyea as Capulet/Apothecary, Josephine Keefe as Lady Capulet/Friar John/Abram, Sarah Harlett as The Nurse/Prince, Andrew Lee Creech as Friar Lawrence/Sampson, and Louis McElrath as the Full Cast Understudy.