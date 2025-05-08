ROCKY Begins Performances At Tacoma Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tacoma Little Theatre closes out its 106th season with a knockout of a show, ROCKY, beginning in June. ROCKY is directed by Chris Serface, co-directed and choreographed by Ashley Roy-Simpson, and musically directed by Lindsay Delmarter, with fights choreographed by J. Carter.

Rocky Balboa is a small-time Philadelphia boxer who is chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, when the undefeated fighter's scheduled opponent is injured. While he diligently trains for the fight, Rocky begins a relationship with Adrian, a wallflower who is tired of being pushed around by her brother. As their love grows, they find their inner strength and bring out the best in each other. ROCKY is a hard-hitting yet tender musical with music and lyrics by Tony-winners and Academy Award nominees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by multiple Tony-winner Thomas Meehan, adapted from the acclaimed Oscar-nominated screenplay by Sylvester Stallone.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Rocky features the talents of: Derek Mesford (Rocky), Mariesa Genzale (Adrian), DuWayne Andrews, Jr. (Apollo), Martin Goldsmith (Mickey), Stan Morrow (Paulie), Christina Ramirez (Gloria), Sophie Kashman (Angie), Annelise Martin (Joanne), Ben Bott (Gazzo), Guy Simpson III (Jergens/Ensemble), CHARLIE STEVENS (Spider Rico/Ensemble), Evan Dyck (Dipper Riley/Ensemble), Erin Johnson (Linda/Ensemble), Marty Stiles (Watchman/Ensemble), Joe DeRosier (Buddy/Ensemble), Ellian Kelly (Wysocki/Ensemble), Christine Choate (Shirley/Ensemble), Kareyana Aguon (Apollo's Girls/Ensemble), LaNita Hudson Walters (Apollo's Girls/Ensemble), Anna Horn (Apollo's Girls/Ensemble), Will Morgan (Referee/Ensemble), Teagan McMonagle (Jack/Ensemble), Em Castle (Reporter/Ensemble), Ellie Jay McKee (Reporter/Ensemble), Madalyn Banouvong (Reporter/Ensemble), and Ronni Satterwhite (Reporter/Ensemble)

ROCKY will run Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 29, 2025, for a total of 13 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $31.00 (Adults), $29.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $24.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

