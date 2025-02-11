RIPCORD by David Lindsay-Abaire Comes to As If Theatre In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As If Theatre has announced its upcoming production of David Lindsay-Abaire's Ripcord. The eighth mainstage production of this Kenmore theatre, Ripcord promises the enormous belly laughs and gentle heartstring tugs to which patrons of As If are growing accustomed. The show will run from March 20-April 6, 2025.

Set in the sunny room on an upper floor of a senior living facility, the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her prime location with new-arrival Marilyn which gives her no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

“The script is so well written that Lindsay-Abaire takes the audiences on a ride that leaves them surprised by each turn,” says director Chris Shea. “While sure to generate many belly laughs, Ripcord also touches on some very pertinent topics to our time.”

Shea leads the cast of six, Mary Machala, Susan Finque, BJ Smyth, Christopher Martinez, Ashlie Blaske, and Brian Pucheu. The creative team is William French (sound designer), Gwyn Skone (lighting designer), Amy Hockman (Costume Designer), and Chandria Danelle (props and stage management).

Performances: March 20 – April 6 - Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 5pm. Tickets are $25 (adult) and $20 (students, seniors) and can be purchased online at www. asiftheatre.com. All tickets for the March 27-30 performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

