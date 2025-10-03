Pony World Theatre to Present World Premiere of EULOGY October 23–November 15

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pony World Theatre will present the world premiere of Eulogy, or How to Plan Your Own Funeral (and Have Fun Doing It!), written and performed by award-winning playwright Brendan Healy, October 23–November 15, 2025, at Studio space at 12th Avenue Arts in Seattle. Directed by Sophia Franzella, the show officially opens October 24 following a preview performance on October 23.

Blending humor, tenderness, and honesty, Eulogy is a whimsical and heartfelt journey of facing mortality. Healy, who has lived with Cystic Fibrosis since birth, shares his own true story of navigating terminal illness, family memories, and the American healthcare system. In this intimate semi-solo work, he is joined by “The Pallbearers”—a small ensemble of actors who help deliver a different surprise ending each night, ensuring that no two performances are ever the same.

“You are invited to the memorial service for Brendan Healy,” the company writes. “There will be remembrances of his life, his family, and his navigation of American healthcare—plus pictures of puppies. The eulogy will be delivered by Brendan Healy (with some help from The Pallbearers!).”

The cast of Pallbearers includes Nathan Brockett, Diego Chavez, Monica Cortés Viharo, Marquicia (Qui Qui) Dominguez, Claire Idstrom, and Emily Huntingford. The creative team features Haley Thomas (Stage Manager), HR Montgomery (Dramaturg), Amy LaZerte (Costumes), Amber Parker (Lighting), Ahren Buhmann (Projections), Andrea Spraycar (Properties), M.L. Dogg and Finley Brown (Sound), Justin Duffiance (Technical Director), Van Lang Pham (Producer), and Angelo Domitri (Production Manager).

Eulogy runs October 23–November 15, 2025 at Studio space at 12th Avenue Arts (1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA). Tickets are $15–$50 and are available now.

