Pony World Theatre To Present World Premiere Of EULOGY In Seattle

Pony World Theatre will present the world premiere of Eulogy, or How to Plan Your Own Funeral (and Have Fun Doing It!), written and performed by award-winning Seattle playwright Brendan Healy.

Directed by Sophia Franzella, the intimate new production runs October 23–November 15, 2025 at the Studio at 12th Avenue Arts.

In this engaging and whimsical play, Healy—who lives with a terminal illness—invites audiences to his own memorial service. Complete with reflections on family, American healthcare, and even photos of puppies, the performance offers a life-affirming perspective on the journey we all must take eventually. Healy is joined onstage by “The Pallbearers,” a small ensemble of actors who help bring his memories and musings vividly to life.

Born with Cystic Fibrosis and originally expected to live only to age 16, Healy has far surpassed medical predictions, offering him a unique perspective on both joy and loss. Eulogy balances humor, honesty, and theatrical imagination to explore mortality with compassion and candor. Each performance ends with a different surprise element, ensuring no two evenings are alike—just like life itself.

