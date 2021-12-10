Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ At Tacoma Little Theatre

There's no place like home for the holidays as Tacoma Little Theatre continues its 103rd Season, "The Start of Something New," with The Wizard of OZ.

Based on the classic MGM movie musical and the book by L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of OZ is directed and choreographed by Andrew Coopman, with musical direction by Jeff Bell.

Click your heels together as you experience one of the most famous stories of all time come to life on our stage. The Wizard of OZ has been enchanting families for generations. Follow the yellow brick road and join Dorothy, her little dog Toto, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion as they journey over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz in search of the great and powerful Wizard. Will he grant them their hearts' desires? With all your favorite songs, including "We're Off to See the Wizard," "If I Only had a Brain," and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," this timeless musical will sweep you into a magical holiday adventure.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of The Wizard of OZ features: Jolee Zamira as Dorothy, Jillian Harrison as Aunt Em/Glinda, David Breyman as Hunk/Scarecrow, Noah Bruckshen as Hickory/Tin Man, Chris Serface as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, Stephanie Leeper as Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West, Joseph Woodland as Professor Marvel/Wizard of OZ, and John Limitone as Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard, with Taylor Colvill, Chap Wolff, Evie Merrill, Thea Frances Yumang, Jess Mackey, Luke Miller, Allen Melo, Derek Mesford, Isabela Quesada, Sage Stevens, Stefanie Van Rafelghem, Jennifer Weddermann, Tony Hay, Erik Davis, Chloe Longacre, Kaitlyn Whitten, and Asha Grace as Ensemble

The Wizard of OZ will run Friday, December 10, through Friday, December 31, 2021. December 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 7:30pm and December 12, 19, 24, 31 at 2:00pm. The Wizard of OZ is recommended for all ages.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door for all audience members and masks will also be required while inside the building. For our full COVID-19 protocols please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/covid.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.