Photos: THE SPITFIRE GRILL in Rehearsal at Lakewood Playhouse This July

Lakewood Playhouse will conclude its 86th season with the regional premiere of a newly revised version of The Spitfire Grill, opening July 11 and running through July 27. The heartfelt musical will be performed in-the-round at the theatre’s home in the Lakewood Towne Center. Check out photos of the cast in rehearsal.

Based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlotoff, The Spitfire Grill features music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley. The musical tells the story of Percy Talbott, a young parolee seeking a fresh start who arrives in a small Wisconsin town guided only by a page from an old travel book. There, she finds an unlikely home—and a healing community—at the Spitfire Grill.

With a folk-inspired score and themes of forgiveness, hope, and renewal, The Spitfire Grill has become a favorite among regional theatres. Lakewood’s production marks the area premiere of a newly updated version of the show.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., with an additional Pay-What-You-Can/Industry Night performance on Sunday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes Michelle Blackmon (Hannah Ferguson), Darryin B. Cunningham (Sheriff Joe Sutter), Zack Fowler (The Visitor, u/s Joe Sutter, Caleb Thorpe), Ty Halton (Caleb Thorpe), Serah Haugse (Shelby Thorpe), Madelaine Katz (Effy Krayneck), Brookelyne Peterson (Percy Talbott), Courtnee Ramos (u/s Percy Talbott), and Stephanie Wade (u/s Shelby Thorpe, Effy Krayneck).

The production is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, with assistant direction by Courtnee Ramos, music direction by Elijah Bellis, and choreography by Ashley Roy-Simpson. Design team members include Blake R. York (scenic), Michelle Weingarden-Bandes (lighting), Vanessa Cat (sound), Sage Stevens (costumes), and Kiana Kendall (props). Jennifer York serves as scenic artist, with Kay Meier as stage manager and Austin Barnett as assistant stage manager.

For tickets and more information, visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or call (253) 588-0042.

Photo Credit: Zack Fowler



Comments

