Photos: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL Opens in Seattle

The Hitchcock Hotel has officially opened its doors, welcoming audiences into a world of supernatural mischief, sultry spectacle, and spine-tingling delight. Check out photos of the show.

Now in its fourth year, the original Can Can production blends haunted romp and glamorous cabaret in an evening that has become a celebrated Seattle fall tradition.

Audiences can look forward to death-defying dance, sultry songs, shimmying showgirls, and hauntingly beautiful new music.

The show was recently honored with multiple BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, including Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Ensemble, further cementing its reputation as a must-see theatrical experience.

Photo Credit: The Hitchcock Hotel



