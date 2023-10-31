Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL

Showing until November 12!

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Can Can’s The Hitchcock Hotel has officially arrived for a sensational, spooktacular run from September 21 through November 12. Winning numerous awards from BroadwayWorld Seattle for the show, including Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Ensemble, Can Can is ready for all things ghoulish, glam, and giggly. Tickets for the well-loved production are available now.

See photos below!

Chris Pink, the show’s co-writer and director, gives seasoned fans and fresh eyes a hauntingly exciting glimpse into the world of The Hitchcock Hotel, “Imagine if The Munsters and The Addams Family moved into a hotel with Frank N. Furter and crafted a cabaret musical. This is a show bathed in B-movie kitsch, art-house spice, then doused with original music and infused with Can Can’s very own brand of theatrical mischief and merriment.”

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team of The Hitchcock Hotel includes:

  • Chris Pink - Co-Writer and Director

  • Pink and Pezzner - Music Producers

  • Fae Pink - Choreographer

  • Jonathan Betchtel - Co-Writer, Apparatus Design and Build

  • Shadou Mintrone - Costumes

  • Robert Matos - Lighting Designer

  • Vicente Trinidad Capala III - Motion Graphics Designer

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here

  • Standard Seat : $65 - $119 Includes admittance to the selected performance.

  • Preferred Seat + Appetizer + Drink : $99 - $125 Includes admittance to the selected performance, your choice of one drink (1) and one food item (1) from our Chef Select Menu, and priority seating. 

  • VIP Seat : $115 - $145 Includes admittance to the selected performance and VIP-level seating.

  • VIP Seat + 3-Course Meal : $150 - $175 Includes admittance to the selected performance, a three-course meal of your choice from our VIP Menu, and VIP-level seating.

  • VIP Seat + Appetizer + Dessert + Bubbles : $150 - $175 Includes admittance to the selected performance, one (1) appetizer and one (1) dessert from our VIP Menu, a glass of Can Can’s Bodacious Bubbles, and VIP-level seating.

Ticket price ranges may differ. Food and beverage is still available for purchase a la carte regardless of tickets purchased.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
Can Can''s The Hitchcock Hotel

Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
Can Can''s The Hitchcock Hotel

Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
Can Can''s The Hitchcock Hotel

Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
Can Can''s The Hitchcock Hotel

Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
Can Can''s The Hitchcock Hotel

Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
Can Can''s The Hitchcock Hotel




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Grand Kyiv Ballet Makes Seattle Premiere With SNOW WHITE in December Photo
Grand Kyiv Ballet Makes Seattle Premiere With SNOW WHITE in December

Grand Kyiv Ballet has announced the enchanting ballet production of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' featuring the esteemed principal dancers from the National Opera of Ukraine - prima ballerina Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov.

2
Review: ISLANDER at The Seattle Rep Photo
Review: ISLANDER at The Seattle Rep

The Seattle Rep is certainly known for bringing in some rare gems over the years. I still geek out over shows like “The Brothers Size”, “An Iliad”, and of course “Come From Away”. And this season is kicking off brilliantly, in no small part to the shimmering, magical jewel currently playing, “Islander”.

3
Classic Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To ACT For 48th Season Photo
Classic Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To ACT For 48th Season

ACT Contemporary Theatre announced today the cast and creative team for their 48th production of the beloved classic, A Christmas Carol. Originally adapted for the stage in 1976 by ACT founder Gregory Falls, this season's production will see Seattle actor Darragh Kennan in the infamous role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

4
LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Triple Door, December 1-28 Photo
LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Triple Door, December 1-28

Seattle's most glamorous holiday tradition returns to the Triple Door for its seventeenth glittery season! Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann are elated to announce the return of their award-winning wintertime spectacle, Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker running at The Triple Door from December 1-28 for 36 performances. Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online via The Triple Door box office here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage from ISLANDER Load In at Seattle Rep Video
Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage from ISLANDER Load In at Seattle Rep
Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built Video
Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Seattle My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Capitol Theatre (4/10-4/11)
Miss You Like Hell in Seattle Miss You Like Hell
Strawberry Theatre Workshop (10/12-11/11)
Company in Seattle Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical in Seattle BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Village Theatre (11/14-12/23)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Seattle To Kill a Mockingbird
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (12/05-12/10)
"Crumble (Lay Me Down, Justin Timberlake)"
The Spartan Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Sunset Boulevard in Seattle Sunset Boulevard
Showtunes Theatre (2/03-2/11)
O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy in Seattle O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Various (11/14-12/31)
Celtic Festival at WICA in Seattle Celtic Festival at WICA
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (11/10-11/12)
Aladdin in Seattle Aladdin
Paramount Theatre (4/24-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You