Photos: Get an Exclusive Look at Can Can's THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL

Can Can’s The Hitchcock Hotel has officially arrived for a sensational, spooktacular run from September 21 through November 12. Winning numerous awards from BroadwayWorld Seattle for the show, including Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Ensemble, Can Can is ready for all things ghoulish, glam, and giggly. Tickets for the well-loved production are available now.

Chris Pink, the show’s co-writer and director, gives seasoned fans and fresh eyes a hauntingly exciting glimpse into the world of The Hitchcock Hotel, “Imagine if The Munsters and The Addams Family moved into a hotel with Frank N. Furter and crafted a cabaret musical. This is a show bathed in B-movie kitsch, art-house spice, then doused with original music and infused with Can Can’s very own brand of theatrical mischief and merriment.”

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team of The Hitchcock Hotel includes:

Chris Pink - Co-Writer and Director

Pink and Pezzner - Music Producers

Fae Pink - Choreographer

Jonathan Betchtel - Co-Writer, Apparatus Design and Build

Shadou Mintrone - Costumes

Robert Matos - Lighting Designer

Vicente Trinidad Capala III - Motion Graphics Designer

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here

Standard Seat : $65 - $119 Includes admittance to the selected performance.

Preferred Seat + Appetizer + Drink : $99 - $125 Includes admittance to the selected performance, your choice of one drink (1) and one food item (1) from our Chef Select Menu, and priority seating.

VIP Seat : $115 - $145 Includes admittance to the selected performance and VIP-level seating.

VIP Seat + 3-Course Meal : $150 - $175 Includes admittance to the selected performance, a three-course meal of your choice from our VIP Menu, and VIP-level seating.

VIP Seat + Appetizer + Dessert + Bubbles : $150 - $175 Includes admittance to the selected performance, one (1) appetizer and one (1) dessert from our VIP Menu, a glass of Can Can’s Bodacious Bubbles, and VIP-level seating.

Ticket price ranges may differ. Food and beverage is still available for purchase a la carte regardless of tickets purchased.