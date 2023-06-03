Photos: First Look at THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at Tacoma Little Theatre

The Shawshank Redemption will run through Sunday, June 18, 2023.

By:
Tacoma Little Theatre closes its 104th Season with The Shawshank Redemption, by Owen O’Neill & Dave Johns. This powerful and moving story will be directed by Blake R. York. The Shawshank Redemption will run through Sunday, June 18, 2023. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Check out production photos below!

Based on the novella by Stephen King, this adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption hearkens to the 1994 critically acclaimed film, bringing audiences to the edge of their seats. Andy Dufresne is convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover and sentenced to life imprisonment at Shawshank prison. While at Shawshank, Andy befriends some of the other inmates, namely a character known as Red. Over time Andy finds a way to live out life with as much relative ease as one can find in prison, leaving a message for all that while the body may be locked away in a cell, the spirit can never be truly imprisoned.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of The Shawshank Redemption features Mason Quinn as Andy, Mark Peterson as Red, Joseph Grant as Warden Stammas, Joshua Johnson as Hadley, Alex Vowles as Entwistle, Darius Sakui as Tommy Williams, Beau Prichard as Dawkins, Ton Williams as Rico, Roger Iverson as Brooksie, Joshua Olver as Bogs Diamond, Paul Richter as Rooster, Jeffrey York as Pinky, and Nathan Lovitt, Glenn Fischer & Russ Coffey as Ensemble.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under).  Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.  Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00.  TLT strongly recommends, but does not require, that patrons wear masks and are vaccinated.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

The Shawshank Redemption is recommended for ages 16 and over and contains strong language, mature subject matter, and depictions of violence and rape.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

Mark Peterson and Joseph Grant
Mark Peterson and Joseph Grant

Paul Richter, Mark Peterson, Beau Prichard, and MASON QUINN
Paul Richter, Mark Peterson, Beau Prichard, and MASON QUINN

Paul Richter and Mark Peterson
Paul Richter and Mark Peterson

Jeffrey K. York and Joshua Olver
Jeffrey K. York and Joshua Olver

MASON QUINN and Ton Williams
MASON QUINN and Ton Williams

Alex Vowles, Joshua Johnson, and Cast
Alex Vowles, Joshua Johnson, and Cast

Joshua Johnson and MASON QUINN
Joshua Johnson and MASON QUINN

Roger Iverson and MASON QUINN
Roger Iverson and MASON QUINN

Review: LES MISERABLES at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Beau Prichard, Jeffrey K. York, Paul Richter, Joshua Olver, Ton Williams, Mark Peterson, Russ Coffey, Nathan Lovitt, and Glenn Fischer

Darius Sakui and Cast
Darius Sakui and Cast

Darius Sakui and MASON QUINN
Darius Sakui and MASON QUINN

MASON QUINN and Joseph Grant
MASON QUINN and Joseph Grant

Mark Peterson
Mark Peterson

The inmates of The Shawshank Redemption
The inmates of The Shawshank Redemption

MASON QUINN and Mark Peterson
MASON QUINN and Mark Peterson




