Photos: DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL Now Showing At Can Can

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Can Can’s newest original production, Dolly and the Golden Tassel, is officially open. Dolly and the Golden Tassel follows a miraculous heroine on her quest to heal the world with joy, music, and radical kindness. Brimming with heartfelt humor and show-stopping spectacle, it’s a euphoric journey of transformation and self-love. Check out photos of the show.

In addition to its evening performances, Dolly and the Golden Tassel features two special all-ages matinee shows—offering a rare chance for families and younger audiences to experience the glitter and magic of Can Can live on stage.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters



Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Comments