Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In just one week, Dolly and the Golden Tassel will whisk audiences away with a reverie of rhinestones, ruffles, dazzling dance, and iconic sing-alongs. Check out photos of the cast.

This original jukebox-dance musical is a honey-drenched homage to divine feminine—equal parts soulful romp and glitter-soaked spectacle.

Overflowing with big hair, big ballads, and even bigger heart, Dolly and the Golden Tassel follows the miracle maven as she uses her supernatural powers to transform the world into a shimmering utopia of rainbows and unicorns. Through vibrant storytelling, high-octane choreography, and unforgettable music, this summertime celebration promises to uplift spirits, ignite joy, and get even the most reluctant singing through the laughs and love.

“This show is a love letter to resilience, glitter, and the transformative power of joy,” says writer and director Chris Pink. “It’s exactly what the world needs right now—drenched in so much rhinestone and razzle-dazzle, even Liberace would be jealous from the heavens.”

Tickets for Dolly and the Golden Tassel are available at www.thecancan.com/shows/dolly-2025.



Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds