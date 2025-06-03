 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025

This original jukebox-dance musical is a honey-drenched homage to divine feminine—equal parts soulful romp and glitter-soaked spectacle.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

In just one week, Dolly and the Golden Tassel will whisk audiences away with a reverie of rhinestones, ruffles, dazzling dance, and iconic sing-alongs. Check out photos of the cast.

This original jukebox-dance musical is a honey-drenched homage to divine feminine—equal parts soulful romp and glitter-soaked spectacle.

Overflowing with big hair, big ballads, and even bigger heart, Dolly and the Golden Tassel follows the miracle maven as she uses her supernatural powers to transform the world into a shimmering utopia of rainbows and unicorns. Through vibrant storytelling, high-octane choreography, and unforgettable music, this summertime celebration promises to uplift spirits, ignite joy, and get even the most reluctant singing through the laughs and love. 

“This show is a love letter to resilience, glitter, and the transformative power of joy,” says writer and director Chris Pink. “It’s exactly what the world needs right now—drenched in so much rhinestone and razzle-dazzle, even Liberace would be jealous from the heavens.”

Tickets for Dolly and the Golden Tassel are available at www.thecancan.com/shows/dolly-2025.

Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025 Image
Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025 Image
Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025 Image
Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025 Image
Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025 Image
Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025

Photos: Can Can Presents DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL 2025 Image
Dolly and the Golden Tassel 2025



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Touring Production - Live Standings

Hadestown - 10%
Wicked - 8%
Hamilton - 8%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos