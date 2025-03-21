Photos: Can Can Presents CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES 20th Anniversary Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Can Can will present the premiere of Carnival of Curiosities, the production commemorating its 20th Anniversary. Get a first look at photos here!

This one-of-a-kind showcase celebrates two decades of groundbreaking artistry and performances, paying tribute to the iconic shows that have defined Can Can’s journey while setting the stage for an exciting future. First look photos are now available, offering a glimpse into the spectacle that awaits.

Like every Can Can production, Carnival of Curiosities promises an unforgettable experience, blending breathtaking choreography, dazzling costumes, and original music in a spectacular homage to the legacy of Seattle’s favorite cultural icon.

Photo credit: Nate Watters



Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Carnival of Curiosities 2025

Comments